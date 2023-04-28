Local Bears fans glad to see longtime Packers nemesis Aaron Rodgers moving on

QUINCY (WGEM) - --- In a way, local Chicago Bears fans can relate to how the Munchkins felt when they got news the Wicked Witch of the West was dead.

The Wicked Witch in this case is being played by longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who compiled a 24-5 record against the Bears during the past 15 years as a starter.

“On a personal note, I hate him more than anything I can possibly imagine,” said longtime Bears and Country Companies insurance agent Eric Ervin.

“I respect the talent but I can’t stand him in the strongest possible terms.”

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets for a bevy of draft picks.

Rodgers has played 18 seasons for the Packers, the last 15 as the starter, and has thrown for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns. He was selected to play in eight Pro Bowls, won four MVP awards, eight NFC North Division titles, 14 playoff appearances, one Super Bowl MVP award and one Super Bowl championship.

Cory Duesterhaus, who has rooted for the Bears his entire life, agrees with Ervin.

“I can’t say what I really think of him for print,” said Duesterhaus, who is a buyer at Knapheide Manufacturing Co. “I can’t stand that attitude and the arrogance.

“Think about this. He won just one Super Bowl. That’s the same as Rex Grossman!”

Jeff Bottorff grew up south of Chicago and has been a lifelong ChiTown sports fan.

“I’ve long wanted Rodgers to leave,” said Bottorff, vice president of training and quality control at Dot Foods. “For me he was like (Kansas City quarterback Patrick) Mahomes is now, if he gets the ball last, we are hosed.

“The worst was when he talked about owning us, because, in reality, he really has and I hate to admit that.”

Ah, the infamous “I still own you” game.

During Green Bay’s 24-14 victory at Chicago in October 2021, Rodgers ran for a touchdown. After seeing a female Bears fan give him the double bird, Rodgers was caught on TV saying: “I own you. All my f------- life. I own you. I still own you.”

Before the teams met for a second time in December, Rodgers didn’t back down from what he said, further angering Bears fans.

“Well, Rodgers wasn’t wrong,” Ervin begrudgingly admitted. “I just wish someone on the Bears would have jackhammered him after that.”

The numbers indicate just how much Rodgers dominated the Bears. Against the Chicago defense, Rodgers completed 611 of 908 passes (67 percent) for 6,965 yards, 64 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.

Ironically, one of the best games the Bears played against Rodgers came in the 2010 season’s NFC Championship Game, a contest the Packers won 21-14 en route to a Super Bowl championship.

During that game, Rodgers completed 17 of 30 passes for 244 yards and threw two interceptions.

But for the most part, there’s no arguing Rodgers owned the Bears.

“There was a Monday Night Football game several years ago,” Ervin recalled. “The Bears were winning 20-0 at halftime and Kyle Fuller dropped an easy pick six early in the second half.

“Rodgers leads a second-half comeback and we lose. We should have thumped them ... just one of many.”

Duesterhaus reminds that not only have Bears fans had to contend with a future Hall of Famer in Rodgers but also years of the man he supplanted, Brett Favre. Between Favre and Rodgers, the Packers are 42-17 against the Bears since 1992.

“About had enough of those two,” Duesterhaus said. “I think the only reason Rodgers came back was because he didn’t want to go into the Hall of Fame the same year as Tom Brady.”

For now, Bears fans may never see Rodgers again. After all, he’s entering his 19th season and a Bears-Jets Super Bowl seems unlikely. They could possibly play in Chicago during the 2024 season if they each finish in the same position in their respective divisions. The Jets are, however, scheduled to play in Chicago during the 2026 season.

The Bears fans think with second-year quarterback Justin Fields ready to blossom and Rodgers off to the Big Apple, better days are ahead.

“I think Rodgers’ days are behind him and now wishing he would have stayed in Green Bay to set them back for years hanging onto him,” Bottorff said.

“Now they get fresh blood, additional talent and a new lease on life. I was hoping they would fall like the Celtics post-Bird/Parrish/McHale. Now I fear they can reload and I lose my chance to relish in their demise. "

Ervin agrees.

“It won’t be the same beating the Packers without Rodgers,” he said.

Bill Terlisner, a local State Farm Insurance agent and businessman, is a longtime Bears fan even though he grew up in Alton across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. He offers a different perspective.

“They are all professional players,” said Terlisner, a former player and head coach at Quincy University. “I’m more concerned about what the Bears are doing than what Aaron Rodgers is doing.”

Ervin, though, might have summed up the feeling of the majority of Bears fans.

“I hope the New York fans and media make his life miserable,” Ervin said. “I hope he ends up looking like (Grateful Dead’s) Jerry Garcia!”

