Local police report uptick in car theft

Car theft
Car theft(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at the Quincy Police Department said they’ve seen a recent uptick in car thefts.

QPD Deputy Chief Mike Tyler said they’ve investigated 18 car burglaries and 9 stolen vehicles as of April 16. He said they have only retrieved 2 vehicles.

“A couple days ago, we posted a video that a resident had four individuals walking down the street trying to get in their vehicles and check doors,” Tyler said.

Tyler said many of these crimes are committed by individuals in their teens or early 20′s.

“Normally it’s from my experience they are usually joy riding,” Tyler said. “They steal it and they take everything out of it and then they drop it a few blocks away at a park or something like that.”

Tyler said all incidents reported in the last two weeks occurred because people left their doors unlocked or windows rolled down with keys in the car.

Tyler advised the public to lock up and try to park in a lit area.

