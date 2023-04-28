Missouri school administrators react to new performance data

QUINCY (WGEM) - Missouri school data shows performance dropped across Northeast Missouri and other parts of the state.

The numbers come from Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education which released their school report cards for the 2021-2022 school year last month.

For the Canton R-V school district, they scored a 76.7 out of 100. Their score before that was in the low 90s.

Superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer said the report factors in achievements, such as standardized test scores, attendance, scores on college and career type assessments (SATS, ACTS, etc.), but also continuous plans to improve the school district.

However, he said DESE and other organizations have told districts to not compare this latest round of data with previous years, as the data collected was during the 2021-2022 school year which held extra challenges.

“That school year, we were having a lot of times where, we were still having a lot of students absent, sick, possible COVID where they were out multiple days and so that’s one thing that we really had to look at, what our attendance rates were during those times,” Uhlmeyer said.

He said the learning loss from the pandemic could also have impacted their scores as well.

Uhlmeyer said while he and those at many districts were surprised by the scores, he said he sees this as a way to look at what needs to improve.

He said right now they are putting federal dollars towards learning loss and education, but they have some other plans as well.

“Implementing some more social and emotional type systems or programs out there for our students,” Uhlmeyer said. “Giving them more access to counselors here in the building for emotional, mental health type services.”

He said they are also looking into improving their offerings for early childhood education to help jumpstart kids for the future and looking at their curriculum as well to determine if anything needs to be added, or replaced.

