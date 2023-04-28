Police: Quincy man arrested for having sexual contact with horse

Jack Blanke
Jack Blanke(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man was arrested early Friday morning after being observed having sexual contact with a horse, according to officials at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said at 12:44 a.m., deputies were patrolling near 4220 Deer Ridge Road in Quincy when they witnessed 40-year-old Jack R. Blanke on the property having sexual contact with a horse.

Police said they arrested Blanke on the charges of sexual contact with an animal and criminal trespass.

Blanke remains lodged in the Adams County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Specialists diagnosed 4-year-old Scarlette Wheelock with a rare type of brain cancer after she...
4-year-old girl’s mysterious symptoms lead to cancer diagnosis
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Timothy Bliefnick speaks with defense attorney Casey Schnack ahead of Friday's arraignment...
Bliefnick pleads not guilty to murder of estranged wife
Lake Mt. Sterling
Ice skating rink, nature trail coming to Brown County
Federal judge refuses to block assault weapons ban enforcement

Latest News

Missouri school performance report released
Missouri school administrators react to new performance data
Canton prepares for flood waters
Canton prepares for flood waters
Hannibal Arts Council hosted auction
Hannibal Arts Council hosted auction
Quincy Arts Center accepting pieces from all for anniversary exhibit
Quincy Arts Center accepting pieces from all for anniversary exhibit