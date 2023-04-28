Quincy Arts Center accepting pieces from all for anniversary exhibit

QUINCY (WGEM) - You have a chance to show off the art you’ve been working on or collecting, in a non-juried art exhibit.

Quincy Art Center officials encourage you to submit art of any medium for the 100th Anniversary Exhibit.

Typically, the art center displays exhibits from students or host competitions.

Director of Engagement and Marketing, Kelsey Deters, said it’s important to create a community show to celebrate the anniversary to highlight the talents of all residents.

“I think it is really exciting to see someone who is, you know, in Kindergarten or first grade who’s taking their first art class and then you have someone who has an advanced degree in art and seeing kind of everything in between there, I think really shows the impact and the power of art in our community,” Deters said.

You can drop off your creations at the art center between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., May 3 to May 6.

An open reception to view the art will take place on May 27.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.