Quincy City Council approves fiscal year budget

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy has a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with just four days to spare.

City council members held a special session to pass the city’s operating budget Thursday night.

This fiscal year for Quincy ends on April 30, meaning, the Quincy City Council must approve their budget by then.

The annual operating budget failed approval at the Quincy City Council meeting on Monday, in a 7 to 6 vote.

The almost $50 million budget passed tonight in a 8 to 5 vote with one alderman absent.

Mayor Mike Troup said on Tuesday, he thanked the alderman who originally voted yes by email.

He said he followed up with those aldermen who originally voted “no” to see what their hesitations were, and big ticket options don’t seem to be a concern.

An amendment was made to Monday’s proposed budget.

Troup said some money has been moved from the current fiscal year budget, to the next, because some budget items aren’t able to be paid before the end of April.

Click here to learn more about Quincy’s annual budget.

