Select high school musicians invited to perform at Quincy University

Jazz concert
Jazz concert(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - On Friday afternoon, 20 high school students were selected to perform at the 3rd annual Quincy University Jazz Band Festival through a competitive process.

The students also had the chance to watch the QU Hawk Express Jazz Band perform. Fine Arts and Communication Dean Christine Damm said this is an opportunity for the students to network and get exposed to performing jazz after high school.

“Students from all over the area are here today,” Damm said. “We have students from Quincy High School, Quincy Notre Dame, Mendon and we have students as far away as Warsaw.”

Damm said at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 the Quincy Symphonic Band will be performing in collaboration with the history department at the Niemann Center. Entry to the performance is free.

