Annual autism walk aims to build a support network

GRAC
GRAC(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - On Saturday afternoon, leaders in one Tri-State group looked to create a safe space for those impacted by autism.

It was at the annual Acceptance and Awareness Walk put on by the Great River Autism Connection.

Families enjoyed a sunny afternoon in the park with fun activities in partnership with the Quincy Children’s Museum, Camp Callahan, QMG and more.

“What we’re really wanting to do is we’re really wanting to bring those connections to people,” said GRAC President Justin Epley. “You know, parents with children the same age potentially to connect and have that kind of support system. And being able to lean on each other and not having to depend on necessarily your therapist or your doctors.”

If you would like to get connected with the community you can follow GRAC here.

