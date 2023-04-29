Arbor Day planting honors longtime journalist

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A new tree in Hannibal’s Central Park commemorates Arbor Day and honors a longtime pillar of the community.

Members of the Hannibal Tree Board gathered at 1:30 p.m. to plant the overcup oak on the park’s east side.

Each year in April, National Arbor Day encourages everyone to celebrate and plant trees. The observance takes place each year on the last Friday in April.

This year’s planting recognized longtime Hannibal journalist Danny Henley, who attended the ceremony with his wife, Nancy, and several family members.

Henley worked for our news-gathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post for more than 37 years and often covered the tree board.

