Fort Madison continues marina upgrades

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Upgrades are on the horizon at the Fort Madison Marina.

The city of Fort Madison has been working on upgrades for almost two years.

Construction came to a halt during the winter, but it’s now picking back up.

Right now, half of the dock is already finished and construction on the other half is expected to start next week.

Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said a lot of resources for the dock were sourced locally and the community was really involved.

”If you look over my shoulder you will see the new railing going in, that is going to be beautiful, along with the new gates that go down to the dock. Those have all been sourced locally through Huffman Machine and Welding which is exciting,” Mohrfeld said. “We are standing on concrete that was sourced locally through JJD. We see lighting in the background that’s just gone-in, which is sourced locally. We’re real proud of that. This project has been made happen because of local partners.

Some of the upgrades include:

  • Wellness path
  • New covered docks
  • New paved riverfront road
  • Parking lot
  • Entertainment Center

