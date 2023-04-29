Historians gather at Quincy Civil War Symposium

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Friday and Saturday, history buffs from all over gathered at the Kroc Center to pass their knowledge on about one of the bloodiest wars in American history: The Civil War.

About a dozen historians were on hand at the Quincy Civil War Symposium to contribute a portion of their knowledge. Among one of the people on hand was Union General and future President Ulysses S. Grant played by Dr. Curt Fields. He talked about the relationship with his wife Julia.

“It’s a great relief to me,” Fields said. “For I frequently speak about such matters as politics and war and so forth, which bore me greatly.”

Fields said he can’t remember a time when he wasn’t interested in the Civil War era.

“I began to portray President Grant because I’m a body double,” Fields said. “I’m his height at 5′8″, his weight at 155, and I have the same body style. When you look at me you’re looking at him.”

Cody Engdahl was there to play music and give a brief history of the war through fiddle tunes.

“You’re talking to a room full of experts,” Engdahl said. “It’s actually terrifying. So the only way I can kind of sneak into these things is by playing my, you know, poorly played fiddle, but people usually like it.”

Engdahl does know a thing or two about the American Civil War, however. He’s published four novels on the subject.

History teacher Tim Roberts said the event is a way to exchange knowledge.

“As I tell my students, knowledge of the past is a dangerous thing,” Roberts said. “And I invite them to learn dangerous things.”

If you missed the event, but would like to learn from the speakers, here are a few resources:

