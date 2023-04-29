Hospital Report: April 29, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Adam Matthew Bennett, age 35, of Holland, Michigan, died on April 16 at his home.

Mary “Beth” Burch, age 61, of Bethel, Missouri, died on April 27 at Monroe City Manor Care Center.

Audrey Pauline Egerton, age 94, of Quincy, died on April 27 at Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living.

John Raymond Griffin, age 79, formerly of Coatsburg, Illinois and Payson, Illinois, died om April 27 at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green, Missouri.

Births:

Ronni Lynn Willis III and Kaylee Marie Sullivan, of Hannibal, welcomed a boy.

Nicholas Stray and Megan Johannessen, of Meredosia, Illinois, welcomed a boy.

Gavin and Allie Booth, of Labelle, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Alexis Washington, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Thomas M. Delcour, of Payson, Illinois, and Danielle R Waterkotte, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Tanner and Bethany Mellon, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man arrested for having sexual contact with horse
Fire at 2nd and Oak in Quincy.
Commercial building catches fire at 215 Oak
Palmyra Athletic Director Brian Wosman Offers Insight On New Lady Panthers Head Basketball...
Palmyra Panthers Athletic Director Brian Wosman Offers Insight On New PHS Head Girls Basketball Coach Kelsey Stuart
Missouri school performance report released
Missouri school administrators react to new performance data
Federal judge refuses to block assault weapons ban enforcement

Latest News

WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: April 28, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 29, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 28, 2023
Fuller stands in front of class.
Monroe City teacher wins Golden Apple