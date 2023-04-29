Hospital Report: April 29, 2023

Deaths:

Adam Matthew Bennett, age 35, of Holland, Michigan, died on April 16 at his home.

Mary “Beth” Burch, age 61, of Bethel, Missouri, died on April 27 at Monroe City Manor Care Center.

Audrey Pauline Egerton, age 94, of Quincy, died on April 27 at Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living.

John Raymond Griffin, age 79, formerly of Coatsburg, Illinois and Payson, Illinois, died om April 27 at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green, Missouri.

Births:

Ronni Lynn Willis III and Kaylee Marie Sullivan, of Hannibal, welcomed a boy.

Nicholas Stray and Megan Johannessen, of Meredosia, Illinois, welcomed a boy.

Gavin and Allie Booth, of Labelle, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Alexis Washington, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Thomas M. Delcour, of Payson, Illinois, and Danielle R Waterkotte, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Tanner and Bethany Mellon, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

