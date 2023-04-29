Mother’s Day shopping event gives local businesses a boost

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Saturday, Tri-State residents got an early start on their Mother’s Day shopping.

People had the chance to hit up several vendors and taste wine at a first-ever Sip and Shop event at Frericks Gardens.

Garden center manager Jennifer Willing said the idea was to make the event a one-stop shop for mothers with a variety of local vendors offering flowers, aromatherapy, skincare products and more.

“I’m excited at how well it turned out,” Willing said. “And some of the new faces it has brought to Frericks and some of the other small businesses here.”

Shop owners said they plan to make Sip and Shop an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.