Breezy and cool conditions to continue for couple days

Despite the calendar flipping to May, conditions will stay on the cool side for the first two days of the month. As low pressure continues to weaken and spin out across the Great Lakes, Northwesterly winds will continue to usher in cool air. Winds could gust as high as 30-40mph once again Monday afternoon. Temperatures on Monday will climb a touch higher than Sunday, to near 60 degrees, aided by more sunshine. The breeze weakens slightly on Tuesday, with gusts up to 25-30mph possible and high temps in the low 60′s with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday night will be the chilliest night of the week with clear skies and calming winds letting temps drop into the upper 30′s to near 40.

High pressure will slide to the East by Wednesday, which will bring Southerly flow back to the region. This will allow high temps to climb back to near average, in the upper 60′s to near 70. Moisture flow will also increase through the end of the week, and a more unsettled weather pattern looks possible with a couple isolated showers possible Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.