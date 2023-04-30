Clark County woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

Clark County woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
By Jayla Louis
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Clark County woman was seriously injured after a crash just before noon on Sunday, according to officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police said that 41-year-old Janice Barnes, of Alexandria, Mo., was driving eastbound on US 136, just 2 miles west of Wayland at 11:45 a.m. when her 2012 Ford Escape ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Barnes was transported by Air Evac to Iowa City Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police said Barnes’ vehicle received extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

MSHP was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Wayland Fire Department.

