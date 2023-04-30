Hannibal holds city clean up event

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal residents came out to beautify their community at a clean up event Saturday morning.

Organizers with Hannibal Parks and Recreation said about 30 people came out to help pick up trash around the city.

The event was originally scheduled for Earth Day, but was moved.

Organizers said it’s not just important for local residents to live in a trash-free city.

“It’s important for visitors to see how beautiful our town is and we’re just coming up to summer where we’re going to be visited by thousands of people, so it’s just a good time to clean up Hannibal,” Parks and Recreation supervisor Mary Lynne Richards said.

Hannibal Parks and Recreation organized the event along with the Chamber of Commerce and Board of Public Works.

