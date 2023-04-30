Hannibal Jaycees hold 19th annual Wing Ding

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Saturday was a busy day at the Admiral Koontz Recreation Center as people piled into the building for the 19th annual Wing Ding.

Organizers said they hoped to get 1,000 people through the door.

A number of local organizations and restaurants came out to see how their wings stacked up including On The Rail, Elks Club #1198 and Hometown Wingerz.

2023 Wing Ding co-chair Bobi Stevens said the money the event raises goes to help people in the community.

“We do donations to several different organizations throughout the year, Wonderland Camp, Access Day, we host our own Adopt-a-Family program in December,” Stevens said.

Other attractions included food vendors and a hot wing eating competition.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.