Hannibal Jaycees hold 19th annual Wing Ding

Hannibal Jaycees hold 19th annual Wing Ding
Hannibal Jaycees hold 19th annual Wing Ding(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Saturday was a busy day at the Admiral Koontz Recreation Center as people piled into the building for the 19th annual Wing Ding.

Organizers said they hoped to get 1,000 people through the door.

A number of local organizations and restaurants came out to see how their wings stacked up including On The Rail, Elks Club #1198 and Hometown Wingerz.

2023 Wing Ding co-chair Bobi Stevens said the money the event raises goes to help people in the community.

“We do donations to several different organizations throughout the year, Wonderland Camp, Access Day, we host our own Adopt-a-Family program in December,” Stevens said.

Other attractions included food vendors and a hot wing eating competition.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man arrested for having sexual contact with horse
Fire at 2nd and Oak in Quincy.
Commercial building catches fire at 215 Oak
Palmyra Athletic Director Brian Wosman Offers Insight On New Lady Panthers Head Basketball...
Palmyra Panthers Athletic Director Brian Wosman Offers Insight On New PHS Head Girls Basketball Coach Kelsey Stuart
Missouri school performance report released
Missouri school administrators react to new performance data
Federal judge refuses to block assault weapons ban enforcement

Latest News

Hannibal hosts city clean up event
Hannibal holds city clean up event
Two girls seriously injured in side-by-side crash
Two girls seriously injured in UTV crash
GRAC
Annual autism walk aims to build a support network
Sip and Shop
Mother’s Day shopping event gives local businesses a boost