Two girls seriously injured in UTV crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Two Northeast Missouri girls were seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a side-by-side crash in Monroe County, according to officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers reported a 13-year-old girl from Perry was driving a side-by-side with a nine-year-old girl from Paris on Monroe County Road 606, just two miles south of Santa Fe around 12:30 p.m. They said the side-by-side began to skid and then overturned on the driver’s side.

Trooper said both girls suffered serious injuries and were taken from the scene by ambulance before being flown to University Hospital in Columbia.

They reported that the nine-year-old passenger was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash, but the 13-year-old driver was not.

Trooper said they were assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County Fire Department.

