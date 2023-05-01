Multiple dead, more than 30 hospitalized after blowing dust leads to accidents on I-55 in Montgomery County, Illinois

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes and low visibility from blowing dust(James Lewallen)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch in Illinois due to multiple crashes and low visibility from blowing dust.

Police say they believe two tractor-trailers caught on fire. Between 40-50 passenger cars were also involved. Multiple people died and more 30 were taken to hospitals, a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police said. The interstate is closed from mile marker 63, which is in Montgomery County, to mile marker 80, which is in Sangamon County.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said there were 10 helicopters requested to the area. At least 37 ambulances were dispatched from Montgomery, Macoupin, Sangamon, and Christian Counties. A local school sent school buses to get stranded motorists stuck on the highway.

Interstate 55 is shut down in Montgomery County, Illinois, after multiple crashes and blowing...
Interstate 55 is shut down in Montgomery County, Illinois, after multiple crashes and blowing dust that has limited visibility.(Fikret Huskic)
Interstate 55 is shut down in Montgomery County, Illinois, after multiple crashes and blowing...
Interstate 55 is shut down in Montgomery County, Illinois, after multiple crashes and blowing dust that has limited visibility.(Fikret Huskic)
Interstate 55 is shut down in Montgomery County, Illinois, after multiple crashes and blowing...
Interstate 55 is shut down in Montgomery County, Illinois, after multiple crashes and blowing dust that has limited visibility.(Fikret Huskic)

Illinois State Police will hold a second press briefing at 4:30 p.m. News 4 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

