Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 1, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Quentin Wells
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Suraya Abbey

Billie Grawe

Chase Shade

Penny Whittaker

Abel Tisinger

ty-singer

Paul Clevenger

Robert McDonald

Bessie Ann Ide

Natalie Scholz

Jean Cook

Missy Kizer

Tim McDaniel

Kelle Begeman

Hayden Yeisley

Kinnick Yeisley

James Damron

April Caldwell

ANNIVERSARIES

Ben & Avery Tracy

Tom & Kim Twaddle

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 1, 2023

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
May 1, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 30, 2023

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 30, 2023

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
April 30, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 29, 2023

Updated: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 29, 2023

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 28, 2023

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 28. 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 29, 2023

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 28, 2023

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Golden Apple Award

Monroe City teacher wins Golden Apple

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Natalie Will
Fuller will soon wrap up her twenty-eighth year teaching. She has spent all but a few of those years at Monroe City, and she has always taught biology.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 27, 2023

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
April 27, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 27, 2023

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.