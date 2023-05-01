Emergency manager says Adams County is ready for train derailments

QUINCY (WGEM) - With several recent train derailments across the country, Emergency Management officials in Adams County said this region is prepared.

Director John Simon said his staff and first responders across the county have multiple plans in place, depending upon the scope of the incident.

For a passenger train derailment, Simon said the county would follow their mass casualty procedure.

For a cargo train derailment with hazardous materials, the county would follow the hazardous material spill procedure.

“So, it’s no different than if it was a bus or a tractor trailer going down the highway, so it really is tailored to what the hazard is, not what the accident occurrence is,” said Simon.

He said trains play a vital role in the local economy, so plans must be made around their existence.

While local first responders and the county have those plans, Simon said each family living near the tracks should develop their own plan to stay prepared.

“While there may be a risk from that train track that may be nearby, it’s no different than any other hazard that may be present in the county and I would say that they need to be prepared, that if they did have to be evacuated for any reason, that they have a disaster supply kit,” Simon said.

Another topic families should consider would be a reunification plan for incidents happen when families are split up.

Disaster supply kits and reunification plans are important parts of any preparedness plan and can be used for other disasters as well.

Click here for tips on what to include in a disaster supply kit from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.