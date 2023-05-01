Family, police advocate for roadside awareness for tractors during planting season

MACOMB (WGEM) - With the spring months in full swing, that means more tractors in the fields, which also means more farm vehicles on roads.

In 2021 alone, the CDC reported transportation incidents including tractor overturns and vehicle crashes were the leading cause of death for farmers. That year, more than 180 crop farmers died in transportation related incidents.

In 2019, the Tri-States experienced its own tragedy with the death of Macomb-area farmer Tim Sullivan.

Tim Sullivan was traveling northbound on Route 67, just north of Macomb, when a truck struck Sullivan’s tractor. Sullivan was ejected from the tractor and taken to McDonough District Hospital, then quickly airlifted to a Peoria hospital.

”It was, I think, our second to last day of school or the third to last day of school, I got a phone call from the office because I don’t have my phone on during class that something had happened,” Tim Sullivan’s son Brian Sullivan said.

When Brian Sullivan arrived in Peoria, he described his father as being difficult to recognize due to the sustained trauma.

“I knew that it could be bad, when I showed up to the hospital I was prepared ahead of time by the doctors that he was in extremely bad shape,” Brian Sullivan added.

The next morning, the Macomb-area farmer died at age 64.

While Sunday marks the end of National Distracted Driver Awareness month, Macomb’s Interim Police Chief Jeff Hamer is encouraging drivers to be cautious year round, especially when there are farm vehicles on the road.

In April, Hamer reported the Macomb Police Department issued 42 careless driving citations. 17 of which came from 28 extra hours of patrol.

“If you are behind the wheel, let’s just focus on the road and maybe have a passenger handle your texting,” Hamer said. “If you feel it is an emergency you could always pull over to a safe spot.”

During National Distracted Driver Awareness month Hamer said officers have caught additional traffic enforcement violations including suspended licenses and speeding.

“I always tell people I said I’m sure you have a lot better things to do with $100 [in ticket costs] than give it to the city,” Hamer added.

Since Tim Sullivan’s death, Macomb High School has dedicated a memorial scholarship in his honor. Also, the awareness group Tractor Town Macomb was created in an effort to draw attention towards farm vehicles on the road.

Tim Sullivan (Cynthia Sullivan)

