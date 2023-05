Hospital Report: May 1, 2023

Deaths:

Samuel “Sam” L. Duncan, age 39, formerly of St. Louis, now of Hannibal, died on April 29 in his home.

Theodore “Ted” Reed, age 80, of Quincy, died on April 28 in Blessing Hospital.

Kay H. Martin, age 87, of Quincy, died on April 25 in Good Samaritan Home.

Births:

Matt and Whitney Fuhler of Belleview, IL welcomed a boy.

Mallori DeWitt of Clayton, IL welcomed a girl.

Josh and Melanie Stinnett of St Peters, MO welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.