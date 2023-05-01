IL Sec. of State, legislators propose to decriminalize hanging items on rearview mirrors

(WIBW)
By Sam Matheny
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (25News Now) - Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and State Representative La Shawn Ford said they proposed to decriminalize the hanging of items like air fresheners and disability cards on rearview mirrors.

The proposal passed the Illinois House of Representatives on March 24, awaiting a Senate vote in the near future.

Current Illinois law says such items hanging from a rearview mirror or on a windshield obstruct a motorist’s vision.

Giannoulias said the unnecessary encounters over minor vehicle code offenses can lead to violent confrontations between police and motorists. He added that the law can serve as a pretext for racially motivated traffic stops for minor infractions.

“Pulling someone over for merely having an air freshener attached to the rearview mirror is not only archaic, it’s ridiculous,” he said. “Amending the law by prohibiting traffic stops that encourage discriminatory practices will ultimately make our streets safer for both motorists and police officers.”

Illinois is one of a few states that have laws banning items from hanging on rearview mirrors.

“We need to do everything we can to reduce the need for police interactions with people for non-violent and non-threatening violations,” said Ford, the bill’s chief sponsor in the House. “There is no reason for police to pull over a vehicle just because they have an air freshener on their mirror or for many other minor infractions.”

Copyright 2023 WEEK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two girls seriously injured in side-by-side crash
Two girls seriously injured in UTV crash
Clark County woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
Clark County woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man arrested for having sexual contact with horse
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83

Latest News

The timing of these cuts will vary, but all states have insurance markets where people who lose...
Medicaid renewals resume for first time since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Judge blocks Missouri rule that would limit transgender care
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Multiple dead, more than 30 hospitalized after blowing dust leads to accidents on I-55 in Montgomery County, Illinois
Illinois Bill would provide schools with information and resources for technology
Illinois bill would help schools repair their technology