IL Sec. of State, legislators propose to decriminalize hanging items on rearview mirrors

SPRINGFIELD (25News Now) - Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and State Representative La Shawn Ford said they proposed to decriminalize the hanging of items like air fresheners and disability cards on rearview mirrors.

The proposal passed the Illinois House of Representatives on March 24, awaiting a Senate vote in the near future.

Current Illinois law says such items hanging from a rearview mirror or on a windshield obstruct a motorist’s vision.

Giannoulias said the unnecessary encounters over minor vehicle code offenses can lead to violent confrontations between police and motorists. He added that the law can serve as a pretext for racially motivated traffic stops for minor infractions.

“Pulling someone over for merely having an air freshener attached to the rearview mirror is not only archaic, it’s ridiculous,” he said. “Amending the law by prohibiting traffic stops that encourage discriminatory practices will ultimately make our streets safer for both motorists and police officers.”

Illinois is one of a few states that have laws banning items from hanging on rearview mirrors.

“We need to do everything we can to reduce the need for police interactions with people for non-violent and non-threatening violations,” said Ford, the bill’s chief sponsor in the House. “There is no reason for police to pull over a vehicle just because they have an air freshener on their mirror or for many other minor infractions.”

Copyright 2023 WEEK. All rights reserved.