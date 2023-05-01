Local farmer turns to migrant workers to address job shortage

LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Employers across the Tri-States are coming up with new ways to fill job vacancies. One Adams County farmer is turning to migrant workers to get the help he needs.

When Ben Hugenberg was in college, his father died, leaving him to run the family farm. For several years, he relied on local labor to give him a helping hand. After years of rising labor costs and turnover, Hugenberg decided to explore new ways to make sure he always had help.

“If you lost a guy, you could probably get someone within a month, but the length of time that person would stay would probably not be the longest, a couple years at most,” Hugenberg said.

Three years ago, Hugenberg began to work with an immigration attorney that helped him hire three migrants from Mexico who are cleared to work in the United States.

2023 is the second year Hugenberg’s farm had help from the three migrants.

“These guys do not speak English at all, nor do I speak Spanish, so we had to work through the communication challenges, but once I worked through that in a three to four month period, it’s really been a good fit,” Hugenberg said.

Before the migrants came to the U.S., he traveled to Mexico to see the environment they were working in to better gauge how he would handle training.

The three men he now calls employees have been the same three workers he’s had in the last two years. Hugenberg provides the workers with anything work-related. That includes proper clothing, food while on the job and housing.

“When these guys came here, they came here with a backpack and $50 in their pockets,” Hugenberg said.

Hugenberg is not the only employer who is turning to this option.

Great River Economic Development Foundation (GREDF) President Kyle Moore said over the past few years, GREDF has shifted its focus from attracting business to attracting employees.

“It’s not an overnight thing where you can just say ‘I need workers’ and even the H2B Visa process is very competitive and it’s a lottery,” Moore said.

Moore said the foundation has worked on “talent pipelines” in Puerto Rico and have helped connect employers to H2B Visa programs.

“We always tell our businesses, before you bring somebody over, you have the resources they’re going to need to be successful not only at their work, but in their day-to-day life,” Moore added.

In the more than 1,000 acres Hugenberg farms, it includes grain, corn and soybean production, swine finishing, strawberry and tomato gardening.

The three workers stay in the U.S. 10 moths per year. Depending on the economy, he said he could hire more. Hugenberg purchased a home in Liberty, Ill. for the men to live in.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.