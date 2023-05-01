Not as windy Tuesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wind will continue on the gusty side on Tuesday. It will not be as gusty as it was Monday where a maximum wind gust of 45 miles per hour was recorded at Quincy Regional Airport. While Tuesday will be sunny the wind will only gust to near 35 miles per hour for most of the afternoon.

Wind will still be on the stiff side Tuesday but not as windy as Monday (Brian inman)

The wind does die down overnight Tuesday night and on Wednesday we will have a nice light northwesterly wind around 5 to 10 miles an hour. Thursday things perk up as far as the temperatures are concerned with the high temperature reaching up in the middle 70s, but there will be some scattered showers that develop Thursday through Thursday night. It looks as if the best chance for showers is early Friday Morning. With any luck those scattered showers will push through the area and we will have a dry day on Saturday for the Dogwood Parade. Daytime high temperatures Saturday are forecast to reach the mid-70s and we start the day off in the mid-50s. There is a minimal shot at rain on Saturday morning, but at this time we will keep the forecast dry.

