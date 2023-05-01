Quincy Art Center seeks summer high school workers

QUINCY (WGEM) - Students have the opportunity to build their resume and learn how a non-profit art studio works locally.

The Quincy Art Center is looking for three high school students or 2023 graduates to apply for student employee positions.

Quincy Art Center Director of Enhancement and Marketing Kelsey Deters said this is a paid resume-builder if you’re a student in the area interested in pursuing arts, marketing or education after graduation.

“To really understand what an arts non-profit does, I think a lot of students might have experience or have come to a class, but the inner workings of a non-profit go beyond what you see on the surface level, so I think it’s a really cool opportunity for them to see that as well and have that unique experience at such a young age,” Deters said.

The employment program is open to students throughout the Tri-States.

Compensation will be $13 per hour

You can apply here until through May 18.

