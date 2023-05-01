Ribbon cutting held for Hannibal YMCA’s new VR Lounge

HANNIBAL, MO (WGEM) - The Hannibal YMCA along with the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Monday for their new Virtual Reality Lounge.

Formerly a racquetball court, the lounge includes four oculus stations with ten games currently available to play, an I-beam projector with over 150 games and a light up ping-pong table.

It took several months to complete, with funding provided by the Y Men’s club.

Although the lounge is intended for middle school to high school kids, all ages can take advantage of the technology.

Hannibal YMCA CEO Eric Abts said they wanted a space for kids to utilize technology, while also staying active.

“There’s a lot of sitting around on their cellphones, so we figured, lets create a lounge,“ Abts said. “An experience that utilizes the technology, keeps them moving, that’s key. We want to make sure that they’re moving and use the games and the technology and have a good workout and a good sweat.”

The VR space will also be utilized during the YMCA day camp in the summer.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.