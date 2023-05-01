Unseasonably cool and windy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Monday morning temperatures are in the 40s with clearing skies. A large area of low pressure continues to spin over the Great Lakes Region. This low pressure pushed clouds into the area yesterday and overnight. However, those clouds have moved eastward out of the Tri-States and this will lead to some nice sunshine today. In the early afternoon, some diurnal cumulus clouds look to develop, then they will begin to clear by early evening. Still, plenty of sunshine for the day. It will be a windy and relatively cool day. Northwesterly winds will increase through the morning with sustained winds of 15 - 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Daytime highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

For tonight we will have clear skies and breezy winds with gusts up to 32 mph. Lows will be a little colder, in the upper 30s to low 40s. Therefore, tomorrow morning will a little colder than this morning.

The low pressure over the Great Lakes will slowly move further east tomorrow, but it will still provide us with another breezy day. Winds will gust up to 36 mph. Highs will be in the low 60s, still a little unseasonably cool for this time of year. Tomorrow night will be the coldest out of the next seven, with lows in the mid to upper 30s with clear skies and light winds.

This national satellite and radar shows the low pressure system discussed in this weather writeup. (maxuser | WGEM)

