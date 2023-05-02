64-year-old man cycles thousands of miles to support breast cancer research

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Minnesota man is riding his bike across the country to support breast cancer research. Al Reszel arrived in Quincy on Tuesday afternoon marking day 32 of his ride.

The 64-year-old began his route in Florida and plans to finish his ride in Minnesota on May 12. Reszel’s mission is to cycle through 11 states and stop at each Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“It’s important to us,” Reszel said. “1 in 8 women are going to be diagnosed with breast cancer. And, in the United States one person is diagnosed every two minutes.”

Reszel’s wife Terry, who is a breast cancer survivor is following him by car.

“I don’t know how he does it!” Terry Reszel said.

Al Reszel said this isn’t his first rodeo. He’s been cycling a different route this time every year for “Pink Pedals 4 A Cure.”

“We usually have a few flat tires by now,” Al Reszel said. “We’re 2,600 miles into the ride and I usually change my tires 3 or 4 flats. Today, I got my first flat. So bad luck, but pretty good luck we’ve gone this far.”

Al Reszel said his cycle will end when he hits 3,500 miles.

If you want to follow Reszel’s journey and learn how you can help follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.