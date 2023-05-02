Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 2, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Emily Heming

Chaise Roe

Gloria Rueschel

Shelby Wheeler

Charlene Grawe

Candice Epperson

Avalyn Taylor

Zachary Bunte

Kathy Graham

Nadine Manker

Amanda Sly

Seth Lambert

Kourtney Tackeberry

ANNIVERSARIES

Ted & Lisa Tenk

Orry & Ali Taylor

Clint & Nikki Hoosier

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.