From childhood nemesis to adult friends: Mike Shannon and Jeff Dorsey

QUINCY (WGEM) - Ten-year-old Jeff Dorsey was all set.

He was perched in front of the black-and-white TV in the family’s home in Rome, New York. He had his New York Yankees baseball hat with the renowned interlocking ‘N’ and ‘Y’ on his head with a bowl of popcorn at his side.

His beloved American League champion Yankees were playing the upstart NL Champs the St. Louis Cardinals on Oct. 7, 1964, in Game 1 of the World Series.

Whitey Ford, the Hall of Fame Yankees left-hander who was nearing the end of his career, was pitching in a 4-4 game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

With a runner on first, in stepped 24-year-old St. Louis right fielder Mike Shannon, the hometown kid via CBC High School and the University of Missouri.

He promptly crushed a Ford pitch into Busch Stadium’s left field bleachers for a two-run homer giving the Cardinals a 6-4 lead en route to a 9-5 victory. St. Louis eventually ended an 18-year championship drought by winning the World Series in seven games.

Through adulthood, Dorsey never forgot Shannon destroying his childhood dreams -- even though the Yankees won numerous WS titles after a long drought.

Fast forward about 55 years.

Dorsey, a longtime radio play-by-play man and morning show host who dreamed of being a big leaguer, got to meet Shannon through his future wife Lori Bergman, who owned a travel agency in Quincy in the late 2000s.

“So Lori introduces Mike to me,” Dorsey said. “We hit it off instantly, but only after I told him he ‘made this

10-year-old boy cry in the 1964 World Series.’

“His smiling response was, ‘get over it big boy.’

“I made peace with my thoughts of so many years of hating Mike for beating my Yankees. From that day forward it was nothing but great times for the both of us.”

Dorsey, even though a Yankees fan, felt like so many Cardinals fans did early Sunday afternoon when news of Shannon’s death at 83 after a bout with long COVID-19 was made public.

After all, Mike Shannon was an absolute icon in Cardinal Nation. The Hometown Hero before David Freese was even born, a three-sport local high school star who went to MU to play quarterback before leaving the Tigers and signing with the Cardinals.

After his blossoming playing career was cut short because of a health issue in 1970, he was on the airwaves for 51 years with such iconic calls as “Get up baby,” “Take that, big boy,” “Brummer’s stealing home,” “Ole Abner’s done it again” and many others.

And that laugh. “Heh, heh!”

“I will miss my friend and I am grateful for the times we had and the memories made,” Dorsey said. “I am truly blessed to have met one of the nicest people I have ever been around.”

Rich Marcolla, a Merrill Lynch broker in Quincy, grew up in St. Louis, first in the Hill area before moving to Affton.

“Mike Shannon was your crazy uncle at Thanksgiving dinner that you loved while Jack Buck was the strict relative who said you had to sit at the kids’ table,” Marcolla said with a laugh.

“You loved them both but truth be told, on a hot, humid, summer night, Shannon’s voice was the most relatable to me growing up in South St. Louis. Buck’s voice sounded like West County, well-defined and proper, the wealthy area in St. Louis.

“Shannon and his voice was more ‘Moon County’ relatable to everywhere else. Bob Gibson nicknamed him ‘Moon Man’ because after he told a story you were usually scratching your head wondering what he just said.”

When Shannon’s wife Lori still operated Destination Travel Specialists out of Quincy, it wasn’t unusual to walk into Kelly’s Tavern and see him eating lunch before a trip to the Mark Twain Casino in LaGrange, Missouri, or visiting the Quincy Exchange Club and the Illinois Veterans Home, where he loved to visit with the veterans.

And he never refused to talk with Cardinals fans or baseball fans in general, or sign autographs. He was a man of the people.

“Mike would come in and usually sit at the bar,” recalled Kelly’s owner Rod McClean. “He was pretty cordial to people who would come up and introduce themselves to him.

“As you’d expect, he was a colorful character.”

The times Shannon was in the area, he was one of us.

“As I nostalgically reflect on my summer nights as an adolescent, I’ll always recall my Dad having a Budweiser, listening to Moon Man on KMOX with a small AM radio in my backyard,” Marcolla said.

“He was with our next-door neighbor his good friend, both enjoying the beer, the solace of not being in the house with the family, the warm air, the porch light on, a few fireflies in the distance, and a typical Cardinals victory.”

For Dorsey, though, his relationship with Shannon was different, one that was fostered through a personal relationship and not the crackle of AM radio on a lazy, hazy summer night.

“It sure is funny how God puts people in your life,” Dorsey said.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.