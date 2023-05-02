Cool temps for one more morning

Mid to upper 30s will be common Wednesday morning
By Brian Inman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The wind will subside over the next 12 hours. Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be on the cool side. Most of the area will see a morning low in the mid to upper 30s. The McDonough County area may see some frost early Wednesday morning. Sunshine on Wednesday along with a light wind will make for a fairly comfortable day with temperatures topping out near average in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Thursday the wind will kick out of the south and that will warm us up into the mid to upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky. There’s a limited potential for some showers and thunderstorms Thursday night through Friday night with a weak and meandering quasi-stationary front near the region. For now, we will keep Saturday’s forecast dry until the late afternoon when we will see some scattered showers in the area. Next week looks warm with daytime high temperatures topping out in the low 80s of a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms each day.

