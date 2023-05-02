Culver-Stockton College Baseball Standout Josh McPheron Selected As The Heart Of America Athletic Conference Pitcher Of The Week

Wildcats Hurler Turns In A Stellar Performance On The Hill Against 20th Ranked Central Methodist University
Culver Stockton Wildcats
Culver Stockton Wildcats(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -Culver-Stockton College pitcher Josh McPheron has been selected as the Heart of America Athletic Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week for his performance last week against 20th-ranked Central Methodist University.

McPheron, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior from Marion, Ill. (Johnston City HS / Lakeland College), hurled a three-hit shutout in a 1-0 victory over the nationally ranked Eagles Saturday. McPheron allowed just three singles, didn’t walk a batter, and struck out two. He retired 17 of the final 18 batters he faced, including the final nine batters overall in registering his first complete game of the season.

McPheron didn’t allow a CMU baserunner past second base.  For the season, McPherson made 11 starts and compiled a 3-3 overall record with a 7.21 earned run average. He walked 12 and struck out 23 in 48 2/3 innings pitched during the season.

McPheron is the third Wildcat this season to earn Heart honors, joining Collin Hall and Dax Flowerree, who were each named player of the week during the season.    

The Wildcats concluded the 2023 campaign with an (18-29) overall record and finished fifth in the Heart of America Athletic Conference’s North Division with a (14-17) league mark.

C-SC Release

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

