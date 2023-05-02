Federal jury convicts Quincyan McClain, others on all charges in ComEd trial
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Chicago Tribune is reporting Mike McClain, a former Quincy lawmaker, lobbyist, and close confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan along with three others named in a ComEd bribery trial have been found guilty of a conspiracy to bribe Madigan.
Also named in the suit were former ComEd executive John Hooker, ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, and a former lobbyist for ComEd, Jay Doherty.
Each faces up to five years in prison.
