Federal jury convicts Quincyan McClain, others on all charges in ComEd trial

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Chicago Tribune is reporting Mike McClain, a former Quincy lawmaker, lobbyist, and close confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan along with three others named in a ComEd bribery trial have been found guilty of a conspiracy to bribe Madigan.

Also named in the suit were former ComEd executive John Hooker, ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, and a former lobbyist for ComEd, Jay Doherty.

Each faces up to five years in prison.

