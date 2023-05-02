Federal jury convicts Quincyan McClain, others on all charges in ComEd trial

Ex-lobbyist Mike McClain is pictured in his driver's license photo, which was submitted as evidence in his federal court trial this week in a case where he and three others allegedly bribed former House Speaker Michael Madigan (right) with jobs and contracts for the speaker’s political allies in exchange for legislation favorable to electric utility Commonwealth Edison.(Madigan photo and illustration by Jerry Nowicki; McClain photo obtained from trial exhibit)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Chicago Tribune is reporting Mike McClain, a former Quincy lawmaker, lobbyist, and close confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan along with three others named in a ComEd bribery trial have been found guilty of a conspiracy to bribe Madigan.

Also named in the suit were former ComEd executive John Hooker, ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, and a former lobbyist for ComEd, Jay Doherty.

Each faces up to five years in prison.

