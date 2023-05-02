Quincy Blue Devils Baseball Team Begin To Prepare To Face The Raiders Of QND In Just 24 Hours On The IHSA Diamond As The “Crosstown Showdown” Rivalry Series Rolls On
QHS Head Coach Rick Lawson Offers A Scoring Report On The “Blue & Gold”
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - High School Baseball Scoreboard (Monday, May 1, 2023)
IHSA
Brown County 0
Quincy Notre Dame 11
QND: Dalton Miller (2-For-3) / 3 RBI / R
Rushville-Industry 3
Unity 8
Illini West 14
West Central (Biggsville)
IW Chargers Now (12-10) On The Season
Macomb 14
Farmington 7
Calhoun 11
Payson-Seymour 9
West Central 21
Griggsville-Perry 0
Pleasant Plains 13
SHG 10
Bushnell Prairie-City 14
Astoria/VIT 0
MSHSAA Baseball Scoreboard
Hannibal 11
Bowling Green 10
HHS Pirates Now (13-13) On The Season
Knox County 7
Centralia 17
North Shelby 22
Community 2
NSHS Raiders Now (7-4) On The Season
Palmyra 4
Liberty 5
Monroe City 1
Clark County 23
CCHS Indians Now (16-6)
South Shelby 7
Mark Twain 1
SSHS Cardinals Now (16-3) Overall On The Season
Scotland County 8
Canton 7
Schuyler County 2
Kirksville 4
Marion County 1
Liberty 13
