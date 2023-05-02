Quincy Blue Devils Baseball Team Begin To Prepare To Face The Raiders Of QND In Just 24 Hours On The IHSA Diamond As The “Crosstown Showdown” Rivalry Series Rolls On QHS Head Coach Rick Lawson Offers A Scoring Report On The “Blue & Gold”

