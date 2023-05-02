Quincy Blue Devils Baseball Team Begin To Prepare To Face The Raiders Of QND In Just 24 Hours On The IHSA Diamond As The “Crosstown Showdown” Rivalry Series Rolls On

QHS Head Coach Rick Lawson Offers A Scoring Report On The “Blue & Gold”
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - High School Baseball Scoreboard (Monday, May 1, 2023)

IHSA

Brown County 0

Quincy Notre Dame 11

QND: Dalton Miller (2-For-3) / 3 RBI / R

Rushville-Industry 3

Unity 8

Illini West 14

West Central (Biggsville)

IW Chargers Now (12-10) On The Season

Macomb 14

Farmington 7

Calhoun 11

Payson-Seymour 9

West Central 21

Griggsville-Perry 0

Pleasant Plains 13

SHG 10

Bushnell Prairie-City 14

Astoria/VIT 0

MSHSAA Baseball Scoreboard

Hannibal 11

Bowling Green 10

HHS Pirates Now (13-13) On The Season

Knox County 7

Centralia 17

North Shelby 22

Community 2

NSHS Raiders Now (7-4) On The Season

Palmyra 4

Liberty 5

Monroe City 1

Clark County 23

CCHS Indians Now (16-6)

South Shelby 7

Mark Twain 1

SSHS Cardinals Now (16-3) Overall On The Season

Scotland County 8

Canton 7

Schuyler County 2

Kirksville 4

Marion County 1

Liberty 13

