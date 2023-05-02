Quincy Farmer’s Market returns on Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - A downtown Quincy staple is returning to Washington Park on Saturday.

It’s the Quincy Farmer’s Market put on by The District.

Executive director Emily Lombardi said the market will feature the usual fresh produce and kids’ activities put on by QMG every first Saturday.

“We will also have our Shop Local Saturday event on May 6,” Lombardi said. “That’s where our downtown retailers will have a lot of incredible deals. We’ve also been giving away $25 gift certificates for people that go into these stores and support our local businesses.”

The farmer’s market will kick off every Saturday at 8 a.m. through Oct. 28.

