Tanninger Entertainment receives Tony nomination

Ryan Tanner | Patricia Chernicky | Jay Krottinger
Ryan Tanner | Patricia Chernicky | Jay Krottinger(Tanninger Entertainment)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The American Theatre Wing announced Tuesday that the Tony, Drama Desk and Olivier Award-winning Tanninger Entertainment received a Tony nomination for co-producing the revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s Broadway run of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window.

According to Tanninger, the show’s Miriam Silverman was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Play.

The Tony Awards will air on Paramount on June 11.

Tanninger reports the entire pre-Broadway run enjoyed sold-out performances at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The 1964 play, written by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Anne Kauffman, is currently playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City.

“We’re grateful this revival has once again caught the eye of theatre lovers. Actors Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan help reimagine the themes of gender equity, art, sexuality, politics and even idealism so perfectly,” said Tanner.

Tanninger Entertainment, with offices in Quincy and Tulsa, was co-founded in 2019 by Ryan Jude Tanner, Jay Krottinger, and Patricia Chernicky.

Tanner and Krottinger own The Patio Restaurant & Lounge in Quincy.

Previous Broadway credits include: PIPPIN (2013); A Time to Kill (2014); Waitress (2016); Come From Away (2017); and OKLAHOMA! (2019). Both PIPPIN and OKLAHOMA! won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival. West End credits include Memphis the Musical (2015) and Come From Away (2019), which won the Olivier for best new musical.

Tanninger is currently co-producing the new musical, The Outsiders, based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s motion picture. The show just finished a run at the La Jolla Playhouse in California.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Police asking for help identifying two victims killed in accidents on I-55 in Illinois during dust storm
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
The river reached 18 feet on Monday, necessitating the closure of the Canton lock and dam.
Mississippi River closes to barge traffic due to flooding
Demond E. Wilson Jr.
Murder charge filed in Macomb house party shooting
Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man arrested for having sexual contact with horse

Latest News

Former St. Louis Cardinals player and broadcaster Mike Shannon, left, and Jeff Dorsey.
From childhood nemesis to adult friends: Mike Shannon and Jeff Dorsey
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Police asking for help identifying two victims killed in accidents on I-55 in Illinois during dust storm
VOCA Funds for local organizations to be cut
Local victim assistance organizations worry about funding cuts
To be sworn in, each officer must pass a written test with a score a 70 percent or above.
Three new officers sworn onto QPD staff