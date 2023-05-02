Three new officers sworn onto QPD staff

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy officials swear in four new police officers and approve annual maintenance purchases.

The Quincy Police Department’s staff is growing by three members.

The city council had a swear in ceremony for Korbin Stratman, Brandon Epley and Ethan Hansell.

To be sworn in, each officer must pass a written test with a score a 70 percent or above.

They also had to interview with three commissioners then a background check, polygraph, psychological evaluation and full medical and drug screening.

Chief Adam Yates addressed the new officers before they were sworn in.

“You’ll be expected to work hard, train hard and learn to master your craft, Quincy police officers are responsible for the safety and protection of our citizens there is no higher honor,” Yates said. “A police officer is a member of the community and as much is responsible to the community, you’ll be expected to treat everyone fairly, ethically and with dignity and respect.”

The new officers thank their families and friends for helping them get to their new position.

They began their orientation last Monday and leave for the academy this Sunday.

Also discussed at council:

Adopted resolution of a $24, 989 quote from SecureData Technologies for annual contract renewal.

Adopted resolution of a $75, 765 quote from CentralSquare for annual maintenance contract renewal.

Adopted resolution of a $54, 441 proposal from Dell Technologies for Microsoft Office 365 annual subscription renewal.

Adopted resolution of a $62, 453 quote from Tyler Technologies for annual software services agreement.

Adopted resolution of a $9, 716 quote from SHI International Corp. for the annual maintenance contract renewal.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.