A touch warmer, but still windy

By Whitney Williams
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures are just a little cooler this morning, in the upper 30s to mid 40s. We will have some passing clouds this morning, but overall another very sunny day is expected. Daytime highs will get a touch warmer than yesterday, as we will be in the low to mid 60s. The very slow moving low pressure system over the Great Lakes region will continue to produce strong gusty winds over the Tri-States today. Winds will be out of the northwest sustained at about 15 - 25 mph with gusts of 30 - 40 mph. Unsecure outdoor objects may be tossed around with those stronger gusts. Winds will being to weaken through the evening and night. Lighter winds and clear skies tonight will allow for colder nighttime lows in the mid to upper 30s. Some patchy frost can not be completely ruled out in low-lying areas and sheltered areas.

That means tomorrow morning will be very chilly for this time of year, but the day will turn out simply beautiful. High pressure will build into the entire region. This high pressure will lead to light winds, abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s. We will be even warmer on Thursday, before slightly cooler temperatures arrive for Friday.

