$1 million grant will maintain and expand Central Lee’s after-school program “Hawks Place”

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - Central Lee School District is set to receive roughly $1.1 million in federal grant funding for their after-school program “Hawks Place.”

The grant is through Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers, which receives funding from Title IV B of the Social Security Act.

Superintendent Andy Crozier said the district will receive $240,000 for the first three years, then the final two years they’ll receive roughly 75% of the initial amount. Until now, Hawks Place was funded by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds, which runs out this year.

“We knew either we were going to get the grant and help continue to provide these services for free or look at a pay-for model which probably would not have been popular with our constituents,” Crozier said.

Hawks Place was first available to Central Lee Elementary students in the 2021-2022 school year.

Since then it’s served upwards of 80 to 115 students every evening.

The district’s curriculum director, Angie Fransk, said the funding will allow for the maintenance and expansion of the program.

“We’re able to offer now before school services and then what’s really exciting is we will be able to offer a full day summer program for our students starting next summer,” Fransk said.

Without the funding Fransk said there were concerns surrounding the sustainability of the program.

“We had already started to talk about what are some things, components of the program that we could’ve kept that we know we wanted to keep for our students,” Fransk added.

While at Hawks Place, students kindergarten through sixth grade participate in educational enrichment and other activities including field trips to local businesses the district has partnered with.

Fransk said she and other school administrators are in the planning process for creating the before school program. Next year the new summer program will debut.

Hawks Place also has specific theme days including movie days.

Crozier said the demand was too much to ignore to rid the program.

“We know we have a lot of parents that work until 5 p.m. and we have a lot of kids that go home and don’t do much,” Crozier added.

