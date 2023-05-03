Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 3, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Joe Dowdall

Darlene Hempen

Mary Sibbing

Ray Bradley

Roger MacDermott

Monic Grawe

Scott Frey

Bonnie Brueggerman

Joe Booth

Julia Davis

Lydia Richter

Norma Bartman

Doug Vinyard

Zachary Barry

Susan Robinson

Tim Hill

Izzie Acklie

Troy Niekamp

Knox Reis

Robin Seaver

Samantha White

Jeanie Sill

Kara Marlow

Parker Seckman

Kaleb Dieterle

Keith Long

Eric Lay

ANNIVERSARIES

Terry & Nancy Winters

Steve & Linda Greuel

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.