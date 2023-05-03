Brewhaus Townhomes begin to take shape, slated for late 2023 occupancy

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new apartment complex is beginning to take shape on 8th and Jersey Streets in Quincy.

Within the past few weeks, crews began work on Brewhaus Townhomes, a 34-unit condo complex that will also feature a private gym.

The City of Quincy’s Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said he expects completion sometime late this year with potential occupancy at that time or early next year.

“This project is a $7.5 million investment by the developer,” Bevelheimer said. “The city is supporting the project with about $800,000 in water and sewer improvements as well as streetscape improvements.”

Each unit will be two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom suite and include a laundry room, office and joint living room and dining room in addition to a single-car garage.

Bevelheimer said the complex will help local employers fill job vacancies that they’ve struggled to fill due to lack of housing. Brewhaus Townhomes isn’t the only complex that could stand in the next few years.

”We have a project on the northeast part of Quincy that is about 100 units that are in the planning phase right now, too, and they’ll be rental apartments, townhouse designs similar to what’s being designed [at 8th and Jersey Streets],” Bevelheimer added.

Bevelheimer believes Brewhaus Townhomes will generate about $100,000 in property tax revenue.

For more information on the condos, visit their website.

