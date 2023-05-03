Hannibal school nurses to get Narcan in the fall

QUINCY (WGEM) - Leaders in a local school district are taking steps to protect students from opioid overdoses.

Hannibal school officials said nurses will soon have access to the overdose reversing drug Narcan.

The CDC reports over 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2022 and 67% of those involved the synthetic opiod fentanyl.

Assistant Superintendent Meghan Karr said she proposed the idea at a school board meeting last month. She said she wants their staff to be prepared and proactive in case anything was to ever to happen at the school. She said they will train the appropriate staff to use it.

“In this case it would be our nurses but also our administrators and so this summer we’ll be going through training to make sure that we are prepared to deliver that as it supposed to be and have that special training so that not just one person, but we have multiple people in each building who are educated and trained appropriately, in the case they would have to administer that in the future,” Karr said.

Karr said this would also include principals, assistant principals, and directors within the district and central office. She said Narcan will be stored in the nurses offices.

The district’s head nurse LaRhonda Behl said nurses are trained to provide emergency inhalers and EpiPen’s to students in need. She said having Narcan in schools will be useful for both nurses and staff, and be beneficial for victims as well.

“We’re going to be able to get to that student quicker. I mean, as soon as we get a call and a student, there’s a possibility that we are going to need to use this. Of course we are going to call EMS, but we are going to get there quicker,” Behl said.

Behl said she’s glad the school board approved the idea for the district.

Karr said they hope they never have to use it, but it’s better to have the staff trained and prepared just in case.

Narcan will be in the school starting in the 2023-2024 school year, and training begins in June.

