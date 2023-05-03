High pressure will lead to a spectacular day

- High pressure overhead today. - Warmer with light winds. - Even warmer tomorrow.
By Whitney Williams
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - As expected, we are starting off this Wednesday morning a little colder with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s. We are starting off the morning cloud free though, so we have a beautiful start to the day. The low pressure system that has been sitting over the Great Lakes region will continue to move eastward today. Because the low has drifted further away from us, winds will be very light today. Winds will be out of the north at about 5 - 10 mph. Through the day, high pressure will now build into the region. This high pressure will provide us with a gorgeous day. We will have abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will range from the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will warm nicely through the lunchtime hours.
The clear skies will continue into tonight and we will not be as cold. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow, the high pressure system will have moved just to our east, turning our winds around to the south. It will be another rather sunny day, before some thin upper-level clouds start to gradually move into the area. Highs will be warmer with those southerly winds and sunshine, in the upper 70s. The southerly winds will also start to bring in more moisture which will help to aid in some scattered rain showers late tomorrow night into Friday.

