Hospital Report: May 3, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023
Deaths:

Arlis Ann (Van De Voorde) Hester, age 74, of Quincy, on died May 1 in the Barry Community Care Center.

Malcolm J. Simmons, age 69, of Payson, IL, died on April 30 at Blessing Hospital.

Sam Duncan, age 39, of Hannibal, died on April 39 in his home.

Charles Harris, age 81, of Hannibal, died on May 2 in his home.

Stephanie Lynn Johnson, age 42, of Keokuk, died on May 1 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Births:

Donald Irwin and Shalisha Clayton of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Tilar Rogers and Nichole Birky of Wyaconda, Mo welcomed a girl.

Jared and Summer Dittmer of Quincy welcomed a boy.

