IDOT cleanup crew collects floating debris near Memorial Bridge

By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST QUINCY (WGEM) - An Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) crew was busy Wednesday cleaning debris near the Memorial Bridge on the Mississippi River.

According to department spokesman Paul Wappel, the IDOT crew was “rounding up floating debris: limbs, branches, brush, you name it. Anything and everything they could to clean things up.”

Wappel expected the river bank cleanup to be completed Wednesday.

