Macomb house party shooting suspect appears in court following murder charge

Demond E. Wilson Jr.
Demond E. Wilson Jr.(Macomb Police Department)
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - One of the men arrested following a shooting at a house party in Macomb appeared in court Wednesday for the first time since the charge of 1st degree murder had been added to his list of charges.

25-year-old Demond Wilson Jr. appeared with his attorney Scott McClintock before Judge Nigel D. Graham.

The McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office had filed a motion to increase Wilson’s bond from $750,000 to $2 million. The motion was filed after Wilson’s charge was increased from a class one felony to 1st-degree murder.

Judge Graham approved the motion.

McClintock argued that it was an “oppressive amount” considering Wilson had no prior criminal history.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that the 1st-degree murder charge was filed after ballistic analysis revealed 13 of the gunshots which injured four and killed Jerman Beathea, 26, of Chicago, were made by a gun registered to Wilson.

Wilson was arrested on March 30 and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm following a shooting at a Macomb house party that killed Beathea and injured 10 other people.

23-year-old Donell D. Williams of Macomb was also arrested following the incident. According to police, Williams was in possession of a felony amount of illegal drugs and a firearm. Williams was charged with possession of cannabis and armed violence.

On March 25, Police said they responded to a call of shots fired at a house party in the 500 block of North Johnson Street around 1:55 a.m.

“It’s believed the altercation began and then gunfire erupted,” said Macomb Interim Police Chief Jeff Hamer.

Police reported that Beathea was pronounced dead at the scene and ten other people were struck by gunfire and transported to McDonough District Hospital. Many of them were wounded with superficial gunshot wounds and were triaged and then transported by ambulance to other area trauma units.

Police said six of the wounded were Western Illinois University students. Beathea was not a WIU student.

Police said this homicide is still under investigation.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The river reached 18 feet on Monday, necessitating the closure of the Canton lock and dam.
Mississippi River closes to barge traffic due to flooding
School bus crash, generic
QPS bus involved in crash while carrying students
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Ex-lobbyist Mike McClain is pictured in his driver's license photo, which was submitted as...
‘ComEd Four’ found guilty on all counts
To be sworn in, each officer must pass a written test with a score a 70 percent or above.
Three new officers sworn onto QPD staff

Latest News

First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
Students who have submitted work say they hope the funds raised go to help others experience...
Pittsfield students prep for Cinco De Mayo silent art auction
Wappel expected the river bank cleanup to be completed today.
IDOT cleanup crew collects floating debris near Memorial Bridge
Anthony D. Bell
Quincy man arrested following alleged Hannibal stabbing