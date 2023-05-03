Macomb house party shooting suspect appears in court following murder charge

MACOMB (WGEM) - One of the men arrested following a shooting at a house party in Macomb appeared in court Wednesday for the first time since the charge of 1st degree murder had been added to his list of charges.

25-year-old Demond Wilson Jr. appeared with his attorney Scott McClintock before Judge Nigel D. Graham.

The McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office had filed a motion to increase Wilson’s bond from $750,000 to $2 million. The motion was filed after Wilson’s charge was increased from a class one felony to 1st-degree murder.

Judge Graham approved the motion.

McClintock argued that it was an “oppressive amount” considering Wilson had no prior criminal history.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that the 1st-degree murder charge was filed after ballistic analysis revealed 13 of the gunshots which injured four and killed Jerman Beathea, 26, of Chicago, were made by a gun registered to Wilson.

Wilson was arrested on March 30 and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm following a shooting at a Macomb house party that killed Beathea and injured 10 other people.

23-year-old Donell D. Williams of Macomb was also arrested following the incident. According to police, Williams was in possession of a felony amount of illegal drugs and a firearm. Williams was charged with possession of cannabis and armed violence.

On March 25, Police said they responded to a call of shots fired at a house party in the 500 block of North Johnson Street around 1:55 a.m.

“It’s believed the altercation began and then gunfire erupted,” said Macomb Interim Police Chief Jeff Hamer.

Police reported that Beathea was pronounced dead at the scene and ten other people were struck by gunfire and transported to McDonough District Hospital. Many of them were wounded with superficial gunshot wounds and were triaged and then transported by ambulance to other area trauma units.

Police said six of the wounded were Western Illinois University students. Beathea was not a WIU student.

Police said this homicide is still under investigation.

