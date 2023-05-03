Pittsfield agriculture teacher nominated for state-wide award

Pittsfield, IL (WGEM) -A teacher at Pittsfield High School in Pittsfield Illinois is within the final five contenders for agricultural educator of the year.

It is a state-wide award, which Jody Heavner has actually won before, but this time she was nominated by her very own students.

Heavner says she’s honored to be considered for the award. She has been a teacher for over 20 years, with 15 of them being taught at Pittsfield High School

She says her non-traditional route to agricultural teaching helps her to teach her students life lessons straight from the agriculture industry.

“I believe it’s really really important for us as agricultural educators to create students who become good citizens and who are informed consumers,” said Heavner,“Who know how to look beyond the hype or look beyond the headline to see what’s really happening out there and make good choices for themselves, their families, and their communities as they get older.”

Heavner says she’s proud to be teaching agriculture in Illinois and extremely happy with her career.

