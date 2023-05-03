Pittsfield students prep for Cinco De Mayo silent art auction

Students who have submitted work say they hope the funds raised go to help others experience...
Students who have submitted work say they hope the funds raised go to help others experience art in the community.(WGEM)
By Josef Lawler
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Art Guild and the Pike County Community Arts Center is hosting a Cinco De Mayo Kids’ Art Silent Auction on Friday.

The funds raised through the auction will be split between the artist and supports visual art opportunities in Pike County. The event will include an all-you-can-eat taco buffet while you put in your final bids for the auction.

Students who have submitted work say they hope the funds raised go to help others experience art in the community.

“We can use it to buy supplies or to help us start classes again at the schools for art because maybe there’s some who haven’t been able to, or don’t have the supplies ad with the money that we’re raising from this auction they’ll be able to,” said Pittsfield High School student, Molly Springer.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Courtyard Café or the Pike County Community Art Center. Tickets will also be available at the door.

RELATED: Pike County Community Arts Center looks ahead for more art exposure in the Tri-States

